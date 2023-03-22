Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Moonriver has a market cap of $57.08 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.57 or 0.00030217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,719,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,656,776 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

