Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,598.98

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,598.98 ($19.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,676 ($20.58). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,662 ($20.41), with a volume of 25,828 shares trading hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,689.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,598.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The firm has a market cap of £800.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 68 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,593.98%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 21,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($22.01), for a total value of £385,387.52 ($473,274.62). Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

