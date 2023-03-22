Motorsport Games (MSGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 24th.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Insider Activity at Motorsport Games

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mike Zoi acquired 338,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $999,999.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,999.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.54% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.