Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mpac Group Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of LON MPAC traded down GBX 38 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242 ($2.97). 135,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mpac Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 534 ($6.56). The company has a market cap of £49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.23.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Mpac Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.