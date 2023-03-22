Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Mpac Group Stock Down 13.6 %
Shares of LON MPAC traded down GBX 38 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242 ($2.97). 135,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mpac Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 534 ($6.56). The company has a market cap of £49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.23.
Mpac Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.