MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading Down 1.9%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €218.60 ($235.05) and last traded at €219.50 ($236.02). 316,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €223.80 ($240.65).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €227.34 and a 200 day moving average of €198.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

