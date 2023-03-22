MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 933,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,825,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 164,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,274,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

