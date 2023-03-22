MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 933,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,825,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
