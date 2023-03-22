My DeFi Pet Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $831,111.80 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.81 or 0.01188752 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.62 or 0.01511132 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,243 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.