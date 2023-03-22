MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.66. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 593 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYTE. TD Cowen cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

