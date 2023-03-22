MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.66. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 593 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYTE. TD Cowen cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
