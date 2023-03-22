NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NCC)

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 26th.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

