NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NCC)

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 26th.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23.
About NAOS Emerging Opportunities
