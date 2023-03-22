National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPGF. Liberum Capital raised shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.