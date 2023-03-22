NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $110.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00007164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.03557426 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $134,900,947.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.