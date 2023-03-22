Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.20 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003688 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $20.82 million and $7.20 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,856,373 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

