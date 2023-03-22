Nekton Capital Ltd. Acquires 437,216 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Nekton Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 185.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,216 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 4.3% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nekton Capital Ltd. owned 0.16% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 227,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,988. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

