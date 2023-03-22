Nekton Capital Ltd. Invests $30.83 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,830,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 7.0% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nekton Capital Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.18. 1,203,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,817. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.