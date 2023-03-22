NEM Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $359.43 million and $16.10 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

