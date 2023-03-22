NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Trading Up 3.9%

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Company Profile
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.
