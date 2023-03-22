New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of New Star Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 118.30 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.26. New Star Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 115.30 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.02 million, a P/E ratio of -657.22 and a beta of 0.27.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

