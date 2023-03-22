New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of New Star Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 118.30 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.26. New Star Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 115.30 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.02 million, a P/E ratio of -657.22 and a beta of 0.27.
About New Star Investment Trust
