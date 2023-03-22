New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at UBS Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

NYCB stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 32,891,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,412,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

