Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

