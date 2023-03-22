Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 104,675 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.