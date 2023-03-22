Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.13.

Shares of NVDA opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $650.52 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

