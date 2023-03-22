Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,785,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.