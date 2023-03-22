Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 50,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

