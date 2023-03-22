Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $630,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $521.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

