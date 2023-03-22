Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,951,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,639,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of O opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

