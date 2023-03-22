Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

