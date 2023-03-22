Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,874 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.