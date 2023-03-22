Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.94. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 79,207 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

