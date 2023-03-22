NFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $778,763.72 and $13.13 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00200937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,124.46 or 0.99974456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02006203 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,112.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

