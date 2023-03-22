Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Stock Price Down 10%

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Rating) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 505,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 159,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nicola Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$42.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,915.41.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,850 hectares, and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

