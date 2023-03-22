Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.04

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.04 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 5700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $940.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
