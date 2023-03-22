Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.04

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.04 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 5700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $940.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

