NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

