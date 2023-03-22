Nordstrom (JWN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Nordstrom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 959,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

