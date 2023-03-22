Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 107,975 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 107,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000. Devon Energy makes up about 0.8% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

