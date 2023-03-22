NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.66

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.66 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 101304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

