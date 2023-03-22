Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.00

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.36 ($0.64), with a volume of 165069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.86 ($0.67).

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,362.50 and a beta of -2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.39.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

