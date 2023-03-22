Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

K traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 175,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.