Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. 585,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,157. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

