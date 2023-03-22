Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 13,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

