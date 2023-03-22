Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Fidus Investment worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 9,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,458. The stock has a market cap of $473.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDUS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.