Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,378. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

