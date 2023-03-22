Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,511 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

