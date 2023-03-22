Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,718 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

CHRW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. 47,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

