Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.08. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.