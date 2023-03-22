Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

