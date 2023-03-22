NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Cut to $14.50

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.66% from the stock’s current price.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $553,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,557 shares of company stock worth $3,424,616 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 92,213 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 995,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

