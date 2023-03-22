NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NuVasive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

