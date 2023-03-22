Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 337,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 431,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Nuvve Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuvve by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Further Reading

