NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.87.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,450,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,241,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

