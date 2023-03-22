NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $270.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $270.00 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.87.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.57. 13,348,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,039,188. The firm has a market cap of $665.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

